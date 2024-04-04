Politicians, civil society welcome the new President

President Myriam Spiteri Debono was sworn in as Malta’s 11th Head of State on Thursday.

Spiteri Debono was unanimously approved by parliament to become president. In a lengthy ceremony characterised by the diktats of protocol, Spiteri Debono took the Oath of Office during a special parliamentary sitting held in the Throne Room of the Grand Master's Palace.

In her first speech as President, Spiteri Debono touched on several issues. She referenced the need for electoral reform and wider parliamentary representation and said she agreed with the work on the constitutional convention carried out by her predecessor George Vella

What were the first reactions to the swearing in?

Nationalist MEP David Casa

Nationalist MEP David Casa welcomed the new President’s reference to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder in her speech.

A courageous speech from our new President.



'Addiction to greed damages society as a whole. Don't delay implementation of Daphne inquiry conclusions further.'



Her words augur well if she is to be a President for us all.

“Her words augur well if she is to be a President for us all,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Malta UN ambassador Vanessa Frazier

Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vanessa Fraizer congratulated Spiteri Debono.

Best wishes to Malta's new President

“Best wishes to Malta’s new President,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ADPD leader Sandra Gauci

The Green Party had no official statement on the new President, except for a wry Facebook post from ADPD chairperson and MEP candidate Sandra Gauci. “I may not have been invited for the inaugural ceremony, but I will still bid Her Excellency Myriam Spiteri Debono a fruitful presidency. At least I saved myself from having to wear a flying saucer on my head,” Gauci said.

Repubblika

Civil society NGO Repubblika welcomed Myriam Spiteri Debono’s calls for justice to be made for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

They also welcomed her calls for the initiation of discussions to initiate a constitutional reform.

“At the same time, we support the values mentioned by the President, such as the use of constitutional tools enabling political parties to seek consensus in their decisions. We recall that recently the government removed the two-thirds majority requirement to appoint a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. Like the President, we believe that the two-thirds rule, while not an obstacle in certain circumstances, is a step towards better governance,” they said.

The NGO also said it appreciates comments by Spiteri Debono on the inclusion of individuals not born in Malta but who have made Malta their home. “We endorse the government's consultation on an anti-racism policy to ensure that those living with us are not perceived as subjects of exploitation but as Maltese citizens. We are still waiting for the government to implement anti-racism policies and address those considered foreigners.”

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer

Reacting to the appointment, Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer said he “finally feels represented by the President of the Republic”.

He said she spoke about the issues of integration, protection of journalists and constitutional representation – issues which leaders tend to shy away from.

“I am proud to have a President who says it like it is, is human, without no fanfare… a President with a socialist heart, where what you see is what you get,” Engerer said.

Malta Chamber

The Malta Chamber extended its appreciation to President George Vella for his steadfast “dedication and service to Malta throughout his tenure.”

It also welcomed President Miriam Spiteri Debono as she assumes the responsibilities of the office.

“The Malta Chamber recognizes President-Elect Spiteri Debono's long-standing dedication to public service and her commitment to the welfare of our nation,” it said. “As Malta transitions to a new President, The Malta Chamber reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with President-Elect Spiteri Debono to address the challenges facing our nation and to pursue opportunities for growth and development.”

General Workers Union

The General Workers Union expressed its sincere wishes on the appointment of Malta’s new President of the Republic, Myriam Spiteri Debono, auguring the best in her election to the highest role of the State.

“The GWU is convinced that Notary Spiteri Debono will be discharging her duties as Head of State as admirably as her predecessors have,” it said. “The GWU salutes and thanks President Emeritus George Vella for his dedicated service throughout the last five years, in a Presidency that faced its particular difficulties from time to time.”

