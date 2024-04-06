[WATCH] Myriam Spiteri Debono: The presidency ahead

When she was first approached to take the presidency, Myriam Spiteri Debono felt that she had certain qualities that can be used to serve the public.

“I listen, I have a certain background, a certain political experience in a particularly turbulent time when I was, through consensus between the two parties, entrusted with leading the parliament,” she mentioned in an interview with MaltaToday.

She added that her political experience is not strictly partisan. “I always tried to be conscious of people on different sides and with political opinions, and kept a door open to discuss the situations they encounter.”

As president, Spiteri Debono said that she will do her utmost to be correct and carry responsibility. “But I’ll let the people judge.”

On the challenges she foresees throughout the presidency, Spiteri Debono said things are not set in stone.

“You can never guess what will develop. Nothing could happen for two, three months, but all of a sudden something falls on your lap – let’s call it a problem, as I don’t think it’s good for us to call everything a crisis.”

Watch the full interview on MaltaToday on Sunday