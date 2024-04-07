Bully breed dog rescued from Ħaż-Żebbuġ residence dies

Bronko, one of the dogs rescued earlier this week by Animal Welfare from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, has died.

Animal Welfare Malta said although veterinarians within the department have done everything possible in recent days, Bronko succumbed to his injuries.

Animal Welfare officials rescued 27 bully breed dogs from a Ħaż-Żebbuġ residence after they were being kept in bad and unsanitary conditions on Thursday.

The dogs, including a litter of puppies, were seized from the house located in Triq Għarram.

Sources from the animal rights ministry told this newspaper that officials confiscated the dogs after they received a report. After entering the residence to confirm reports, dogs were found in steel chains and in a bad condition.

Among the confiscated dogs are two female dogs who had just gave birth to puppies.

After the operation which took several hours, the dogs were successfully relocated to housing pens. Some of the dogs needed to be administered veterinary care because of the dire conditions they were found in.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said this was another case of the ongoing issue surrounding bully breeds, insisting a ban on the breeds needs to be implemented immediately.