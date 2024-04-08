[WATCH] Abela: Politicians should take a step back in discussions on abortion

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for politicians to take a step back in discusisons on abortion, following President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s statement where she described a referendum as the fairest way forward on the subject.

Abortion in Malta is still a hotly debated subject. Last year, government tried to pass a bill which would introduce two very limited exceptions to the Criminal Code by which doctors would be allowed to terminate a pregnancy if a woman’s life or health are in danger. But seven months down the line, the government introduced an amended bill allowing abortion only if the woman’s life is at risk.

On Monday, Abela said that the topic is a sensitive one, and a debate on the subject does not belong in the realm of politicians. “I believe that the country cannot keep sweeping this discussion under the rug,” Abela stated.

Abela noted that while Maltese society has long started its discussion on the matter, this should not be snuffed out, as he called for the discussion to move forward, “in a structured manner.”

“What we cannot have is a discussion similar to the one surrounding Bill 28,” Abela underlined, adding that government could have also done far better in the discussions at the time. “Maybe we could have held a public consultation before pushing the bill.”

When pressed on the matter of a referendum to decide a way forward, Abela said, “I believe that if I say that this subject should be decided by a referendum, I will be prejudicing the discussion which should be held.”

The Prime Minister further stated that Malta should not only discuss abortion itself, but also how the would-be amendments should be implemented.

“Why don’t we let the people discuss these themes?” Abela called for serious discourse on abortion as well as a number of issues, calling them the most personal aspects of one’s life which should not be decided by a majority of votes.