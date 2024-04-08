Around 1,000 FSWS workers to benefit from new collective agreement

A new collective agreement has been signed which will affect almost 1,000 employees within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS).

The agreement aims to bolster professionals and workers within FSWS by offering improved conditions and salary increases. Additionally, it focuses on enhancing career progression through better training and personal development opportunities for FSWS employees.

Abela emphasised the significance of this agreement, recognising the contribution of FSWS workers and their dedication to their clients.

Abela underlined that the agreement invests in those who serve the community and bring about positive changes in people's lives. He expressed gratitude to the management of FSWS and UĦM Voice of the Workers for their collaborative efforts in reaching this agreement, which prioritises workers' interests while benefiting society as a whole.

Minister for social policy, Michael Falzon, emphasised that the agreement strengthens career progression in a crucial sector. He underscored the significance of recognising the expertise and experience of professionals through improved salaries and conditions.

FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti emphasised the collaborative nature of the negotiations, noting the importance of ensuring a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Secretary General of UHM Voice of the Workers, Josef Vella, highlighted the positive impact of agreements like these on around a thousand workers. He stressed the importance of continued dedication to improving conditions in this vital sector and referred to the role of industrial action as a tool for negotiation.