Civil protection department to conduct earthquake preparedness drill in Selmun

Malta's Civil Protection Department (CPD), in collaboration with the police and armed forces, is gearing up for a comprehensive earthquake preparedness exercise set to take place in the picturesque locality of Selmun this Wednesday.

The exercise, scheduled from 7:30am to 4pm, aims to assess and enhance the readiness of these vital services in the event of a seismic event.

Destructive earthquakes are infrequent in Malta. An earthquake in January 1693 wreaked havoc, demolishing numerous structures, including sections of the Mdina cathedral. The most recent damaging tremor was recorded in 1923.

The disciplined forces conduct earthquake readiness drills every few years, with exercises in 2012 and 2015.

Last February, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the CPD has undergone specialized training to address potential earthquake or tsunami scenarios. He emphasized that CPD officers have received overseas training over the past 13 years, with the latest session conducted just last year.

Minister Camilleri also noted that training exercises overseas were held in 2010, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

In a demonstration of solidarity and expertise, the CPD dispatched a team to Turkey last February to aid in search and rescue efforts following a devastating earthquake.