Stuck in traffic this morning? Roadworks are to blame

The usual rush hour traffic was amplified on Wednesday morning due to road works and closures.

Traffic at Regional Road towards Paceville was reportedly at a standstill, with the tailback extending beyond the Santa Venera tunnels and almost reaching the Marsa/Ħamrun bypass towards St Julian’s.

The traffic appeared to have resulted from a road closure in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli. On April 3, Infrastructure Malta had warned that it will be carrying out maintenance works on small parts of the northbound and southbound carriageway of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in Swieqi.

In an update on Wednesday morning, Infrastructure Malta clarified that the delayed reopening of routes was due to technical complications during the roadworks.

"After a thorough inspection and verification by Infrastructure Malta's professionals, the stretch of road in question was reopened for vehicular traffic few hours later than planned which led to this morning's traffic," the organisation said.

Meanwhile, in the Corradino area, traffic was slow due to an event organised by the Muslim community at the local mosque, in celebration of Eid al-Fitr. The tailback reached Cospicua.