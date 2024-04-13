More investment in sports if PN is elected, Grech promises students

The Nationalist Party will invest in sports through public/private partnerships if elected to govern, PN leader Bernard Grech announced on Saturday.

Grech’s message was delivered earlier today when he, accompanied by PN candidates for the coming election for the Birkirkara local council election, visited the Mediterranean College of Sport, located at the St. Aloysius College Sports Complex in Birkirkara.

During his visit, the Leader of the Opposition chatted with a number of young sportspersons, who enthused about having the option to continue their studies whilst practising their favourite sports.

College representatives explained their intention to combine schooling with sports, for students of a variety of ages, to enable students academic development while living a healthy lifestyle through sport.