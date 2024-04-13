Prime Minister discusses strategic priorities with EC President during Vienna visit

Malta’s strategic priorities for the next five years are to include peace, economic growth, immigration, social issues, transport, energy and health, the Prime Minister told the European Council President in a meeting on Saturday.

EC President Charles Michel invited Robert Abela and four other European leaders to Vienna in preparation for the EU’s Strategic Agenda. The meeting is one of a series of small-format meetings aimed at preparing the bloc’s strategic agenda which establishes the priorities for European institutions for the next five years. Abela’s recent visit to Croatia a few weeks ago was another.

The Prime Minister discussed the priorities which were important to Malta, centred around what Maltese families were experiencing and held dear. Abela also spoke about other priorities, namely peace, economic enlargement, immigration, social issues, transport, energy and health, amongst them.

The small group format provided a unique platform for international leaders to discuss the strategic agenda in detail when talking about specific issues, Abela said, adding that the focus should be on improving the tangible benefits provided to citizens by the EU.

“We want our families to relate, understand and ultimately enjoy the work done by the EU and this is why the priorities for the coming five years need to reflect those of the people.” said the Prime Minister.

Abela said that countries like Malta remained at a disadvantage in the EU’s single market and so the discussion had to move on from simply recognising the challenges to ensuring concrete access, in particular when it comes to access to medicines.

There was a need to strengthen relationships with countries which share Malta’s values and principles, so as to shore up economic security.

Energy interconnectivity and transport were also topics of discussion, with the Prime Minister stressing the importance of maintaining Europe’s competitiveness and affording equal opportunities to all member States.

This, he said, should not be choice, because these are crucial to Member States, especially to Malta. The country’s businesses and citizens were expecting concrete action in this regard, Abela said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Malta’s position on immigration in his discussions with other EU leaders. “When we talk about immigration, we need a coordinated effort to prevent the departure of immigrants from North Africa. And this will happen, not with the effort and work of [just] one side, meaning the European Union, but also with countries in North Africa. Dialogue with these countries is crucial.”

The bloc needed to “dialogue and work hand in hand with” countries like Libya, something which Malta had long promoted, Abela concluded. “A country with enormous potential in the Mediterranean region that we have a clear vision for. That it will also be a centre for clean energy and create opportunities.