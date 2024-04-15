Prime Minister inaugurates local pharmaceutical company's expansion

Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated the expansion of a medicine-testing factory.

In a visit to the Pharmadox Healthcare factory in Kordin’s industrial zone, Abela spoke of strengthening Malta’s pharmaceutical industry. He noted that Malta’s “jurisdiction of excellence” will help to boost the sector’s standing within Europe.

The expansion is part of a €6.5 million investment.

Abela said that he wants to see more EU funds directed towards research and innovation, so that the pharmaceutical industry can grow while being more sustainable.

He also called for more consolidation on existing investments, so that Maltese companies like the one he was visiting could continue to grow.

The Prime Minister said that economic success shouldn’t be taken for granted, as he referred to Maltese and Gozitan workers as the reason behind Malta’s attractiveness to foreign investors.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri was also present during the visit.