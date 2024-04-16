[WATCH] FORCES | Police Mounted Section

Police Constable Kurt Micallef from the Police's Mounted Section details the wing's role in carrying out crowd control, enforcement and ceremonial duties in the fourth episode of FORCES.

The Police Mounted Section became operational in 1860, after the then Police Commandant Hector Zimelli, gave his authorisation to buy six horses and all the necessary equipment. At that time, the stables were situated in Archbishop Street, Valletta. Later they were transferred to Marsa.

Originally, the Mounted Section was set up to perform patrol duties around the island, maintaining public order and to perform escort duties with dignitaries on their official visit to Malta. From time to time the Mounted Section has been called to perform other duties.

Today the Mounted Section is composed of 21 horses and 15 officers.