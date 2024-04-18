PN calls for immediate action over Social Policy Ministry's possible corruption

The Nationalist Party has called for immediate action revelations in court regarding the case against ex-PL MP Silvio Grixti and four other individuals.

On Wednesday, Director General of the Social Services Department, Grazio Barbara testified that illegal 'reconsiderations' of applications previously refused by the medical board had been made, and that it was Marc Calleja, a close associate of Minister Michael Falzon, who would order them.

The PN said that the testimony is cause for concern and raises eyebrows over the management of such cases, as well as over possible corruption within the Ministry for Social Policy given the fact that these cases are not subject to appeal.

"This conflict of interest implies that the abuse was encouraged and possibly orchestrated from the highest levels within the Ministry," the PN stated.

The Opposition called for absolute transperancy and government's immediate action so that the system behind the severe disability benefits regains integrity, while ensuring that similar abuse never happens again.

"The Maltese and Gozitans deserve a just administration that works with integrity and is free from all corruption," the PN concluded while adding that it will keep monitoring the latest developments while holding government responsible.