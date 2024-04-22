[WATCH] Abela unsatisfied with resources for entities policing construction sector

Prime Minister Robert Abela has acknowledged that authorities that regulate the construction industry do not yet have the necessary resources needed for such a task.

Abela was responding to journalists questions on Monday after the death of a worker who died on a construction site in Sliema. One day before the tragic death, bricks that fell from a St Paul’s Bay construction site onto the street narrowly missed a moving car and crushed another parked car.

When asked by MaltaToday whether he was satisfied by the resources of enforcement agencies (such as the BCA, PA and OHSA) Abela said: “If I say that there are enough resources, I wouldn’t be telling the truth.”

The Prime Minister noted that government is allocating the necessary funding required to boost the entities’ resources.

Less than two months after the publication of the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, Abela was asked by journalists whether government is considering a temporary moratorium on the construction industry in light of the accidents which still persist.

Abela shrugged off such an idea, as he noted that government entities are implementing recommandations from the public inquiry.

“Let’s look for pragmatic and realistic solutions,” Abela told the press, as he called for more enforcement in the sector. The Prime Minister also stated that the reduction of accidents within the construction sector is also dependent on developers and contractors themselves.

Addressing members of the industry who do not abide by regulations, Abela said that their repercussions will be significant, as they include suspensions and the opening of criminal procedures.

When pressed again on whether he believes that the construction sector should apply its brakes in order for enforcement entities to catch up to it, Abela said, “God forbid we give up trying to create effective enforcement and regulations.”

Abela then spoke of the challenges faced by everyone during the pandemic. MaltaToday reminded him that back then, the economy had also taken a step back, to which he responded that the measures applied during the pandemic would not have been sustainable forever.

The Prime Minister reiterated that in light of such challenges, it’s not a question of closing down a sector, but creating the necessary enforcement.

Abela stated that economic growth is necessary for the country’s progress and the quality of life of its people, “but this should not be paid for with people’s lives or health.”

Once again, he called for swift justice against those who disregard regulations.