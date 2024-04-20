Updated | Construction worker dead, another injured after ceiling collapse in Sliema - BCA says works were unsanctioned

Updated at 14:11pm with OHSA statement

The construction works which claimed the life of one worker and landed a second in hospital were still awaiting a permit, the Building and Construction Authority said on Saturday.

A 51-year-old construction worker from Albania died in Sliema after the collapse of part of a ceiling inside the house he had been working inside of. A second Albaninan worker, aged 31, managed to exit the building on his own after the collapse and is currently being treated for injuries at Mater Dei Hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

The two men, both employees of an, as yet unidentified, local contractor were carrying out renovation works on a house in St Ignatius Street in Sliema when neighbours heard a loud noise some time before 10am. A woman who lives close to the site of the accident told reporters she rushed outside and saw a large plume of dust and a man exiting the building, who was asking for an ambulance since his colleague was trapped inside.

Soon after, the Civil Protection Department was on site to help extract the construction worker from the rubble.

The police spokesperson said that CPD officers had pulled out the man's lifeless body from under the debris. The spokesperson added that both Albanian nationals lived in Żebbuġ.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is conducting an inquiry. Officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the Building and Construction Authority were also on site.

In a brief statement issued in the afternoon the Building and Construction Authority said that it had immediately launched an investigation into the collapse."It also emerged that the works being carried out on the interior of the property did not have the complete approval of the Planning Authority, as the application with that authority was still pending and neither had there been an application with the BCA, so therefore there was no permit for the works."

OHSA says legally-required paperwork was not submitted

The OHSA also released a statement later in the afternoon, confirming that the paperwork requried by law had not been submitted and so it had not been notified about the works, adding that it was investigating the incident, together with other authorities.

The latest tragic death of the construction worker is the first since the conclusion of the public inquiry into the death of 20 year-old Jean Paul Sofia, who lost his life in a construction site collapse in December 2022. That inquiry had revealed multiple problems with the way the construction sector is regulated and those regulations are enforced. The Government had subsequently set up a committee to implement the inquiry's recommendations.