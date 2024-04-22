Sliema and Gżira have 68 public encroachments for tables and chairs

There are 68 table and chair encroachments in Gżira and Sliema, information tabled in parliament shows.

On Monday, lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi published a list of all encroachments in Sliema and Gżira following a parliamentary question by shadow minister for family and social services, Albert Buttigieg.

Last week, Zrinzo Azzopardi refused to list the encroachments, as he said that the Lands Authority, “doesn’t authorise the publication of private operators’ details.” On Monday, the minister explained that the first parliamentary question involved details of private operators.

According to the information published, there are 22 encroachments in Gżira, with the remaining 46 encroachments found in Sliema. The majority of the encroachments are found opposite the seafront in Triq ix-Xatt, which stretches through both localities.

The items listed are not limited to tables and chairs, although these represent the absolute majority of encroachments.

Other encroachment include ticket booths, water dispensers, BCRS machines and substations.

Public outrage over businesses encroaching on public spaces has recently been on the rise, with authorities seemingly failing to regulate the abuse.

In April, residents and activists occupied the tables and chairs belonging to the restaurants in question, which are owned by the db Group.

Movement Graffitti, one of the protagonists of the campaign against the land grabs, had announced that residents in a number of localities chose to plaster stickers on encroached public spaces.

In Valletta, residents had also gathered to addressed obstruction of communal spaces, disorganisation, illegalities and noise pollution in Maltese localities.

The demonstrators also noted that all over the islands, public land is being snatched up by the private sector, resulting in tables and chairs on beaches, pavements and squares.