Residents protest public land grabs all over Malta

A number of residents have taken to the street to protest the widespread public encroachment across Malta, with particular focus on Valletta.

The protest, which featured NGOs such as Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, seeked to address obstruction of communal spaces, disorganisation, illegalities and noise pollution in Maltese localities. The demonstrators also noted that all over the islands, public land is being snatched up by the private sector, resulting in tables and chairs on beaches, pavements and squares.

The protest was attended by residents coming from all over Malta, including from localities such as St Paul's Bay, Senglea, Sliema and Marsascala.

Addressing those present, independent MEP candidate Arnold Cassola recalled President Myriam Spiteri Debono's address during her Oath of Office where she had spoken of greed as a disease which is sweeping the nation.

During the protest, the capital city itself was described as a city occupied by people whose only interest is themselves and their pockets, as calls for Valletta's local council to be given the right to veteo permits issued by central authorities were made.

ADPD's Chairperson and MEP candidate Sandra Gauci was also present, where she spoke of the enroachment taking place in St Paul's Bay. Here, she said, the enroachment of beaches and squares mean that people now have to pay to enjoy places which were free to the public, describing the situation as unacceptable.

Gauci further stated that this situation is a symptom of state failures with regards to enforcement and the approval of ludicrous permits.

Meanwhile, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar's Astrid Vella noted that beaches have been protected as public spaces since Roman times and that they should be kept public. Vella said that despite politician's speeches on protecting the rights of the elderly and disabled, these people cannot even walk on a pavement without meeting obstructions.

She also spoke about plans for development on Manoel Island, describing the case as symbolic of the public and grab aided by different governments.

Those present appealed to both sides of parliament and all local councils to start taking these issues seriously.