Charity festival to celebrate life of Ben Laferla

To celebrate the memory of Ben Laferla, family and friends are hosting a charitable festival that will end with a techno party.

Known by many of his peers as a fun and free character, Laferla lost his life in September 2022 in a car crash.

“At the age of 21, he was in the process of learning how to balance life responsibilities with fun and partying when he tragically passed away,” Laferla’s mother, Fiona, wrote on the event’s Instagram page.

“This event is a celebration of Ben and everything he cherished,” she wrote.

A one-day event, it will take place on May 11 at the BMX Track in Pembroke and will feature activities during both day and evening.

Starting at 12pm, stalls will be set up across the area, boasting various activities such as crafts and artisan spots, a thrift shop, and food vendors.

Once the clock strikes 6pm, the festival area will transform into a techno-party, filled with live music to carry on Ben’s passion for partying. A list of attending DJs and acts has yet to be announced.

All of the event’s proceeds will be going to CLAWS, a cat sanctuary that was “close to Ben’s heart,” Fiona wrote.

“Ben had a deep love for his family, friends, music, parties, creativity, and animals – especially cats. If he could have chosen to come back in any form, it would have undoubtedly been a cat.”

An entry cost for the day events is €2 while a full-day ticket – which will give access to the nighttime party – is €10. Tickets can be bought by clicking here or visiting the event's social pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Laferla lost his life in September 2022 when a rented Renault Zoe crashed into a wall on Triq il-Madliena, St Paul's Bay.

Four people were involved in the incident and all were taken to hospital for their injuries. Laferla was later confirmed dead by police.

The Renault belonged to mobility ride-sharing app GoTo Malta which, in the same month, announced their departure from the island. The car-sharing company cited a "lack of user uptake" as the reason for their withdrawal.