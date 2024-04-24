Broadcasting Authority says PBS panel on President's swearing in was imbalanced

The Broadcasting Authority (BA) has upheld a complaint by the Nationalist Party (PN) over statements made by European Commissioner Helena Dalli during Myriam Spiteri Debono’s swearing in as President.

The BA said that on 7 April, PN Secretary General Michael Piccinino filed a complaint regarding comments made by Dalli during a live broadcast.

During the broadcast, Dalli said that PN leader Bernard Grech was unfair when he had stated that his party would not support the nomination of ministers who served in Joseph Muscat’s cabinet. Dalli, an ex-minister in the same cabinet, was rumoured to have been a possible candidate for President herself.

The PN alleged a lack of balance and impartiality due to Dalli's intervention, which they claimed undermined the spirit of National Unity Day.

During the BA hearing, Piccinino expressed dissatisfaction with PBS's response, asserting that the panel lacked balance. He argued that Dalli's inclusion further skewed the panel, leading to the controversial comments in question.

In response, PBS editor Charles Dalli defended the station's stance, stating that the program aimed for “political maturity” rather than partisanship. Dalli further stated that PBS had reported Bernard Grech’s comments on the subject, and that the same programme included remarks from Professor Mario Thomas Vassallo, who had used the phrase “corrupt clan” during his intervention.

From his end, Piccinino further outlined that PBS failed to reflect national unity. He explained that despite the President’s appointment being historic in that it was the result of a two-thirds majority in Parliament, half the panel which was present on the day were ex-PL MPs.

The BA acknowledged the controversial nature of Dalli's remarks and underscored the importance of balance in such situations. While recognising the challenges of controlling guest comments, the authority suggested that PBS should have ensured balance and addressed potential controversies within the broadcast.

In a statement, the PN noted that Prime Minister Robert Abela should cease from using the National Broadcaster and public authorities to censor those who do not agree with him.