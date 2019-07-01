Gwardamanġa residents file judicial protest against developer over apartment collapse

A total of 14 Gwardamanġa residents who incurred damages to their apartments as a result of an adjacent construction site on Triq Mimosa have filed a judicial protest against developer Mohib Abouzidan and the company he represents.

Lawyers Edward Zammit Lewis and Veronique Dalli filed the judicial protest on behalf of the families on Monday, asking for developers Mohib Abouzidan, Carmel Ellul and Ebcon Trading Company Limited to be held responsible "for the damages incurred, for the damages the families are incurring, and for the damages they are yet to suffer".

The judicial protest read that the developers, under the supervision of architect Jonathan Schembri, acted with negligence and failed to observe the proper construction regulations.

"As a result, the protestors have incurred serious damages, so much so that they are, to this day, without a roof over their head, not to mention the fact that their personal articles were removed from their home without their authorisation," the protest read, adding that the excavation works were still carrying on without due consultation with the residents.

The lawyers asked the Civil Court First Hall to press the architect to follow the new procedures laid down by the government in the previous week, namely to issue a method statement, to publish a detailed condition report and to insure the development with an adequate policy. Before this happens, the protest reads, the works should not carry on.

It also added that technical verifications were taking place right now on whether the protestors' properties should be demolished and built anew, with the developer covering the expenses if this is said to be necessary.

The protestors made it clear they would consider filing a criminal report with the Police Commissioner if the judicial protest falls on deaf ears.