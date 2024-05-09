MEPs express serious doubts over Chris Fearne's nomination as EU commissioner

MEPs are expressing doubts over Chris Fearne’s nomination as EU commissioner given his pending criminal charges of defrauding the government and misappropriation of funds.

Speaking to MaltaToday, PL MEP Cyrus Engerer noted the European Parliament’s high standards when approving commissioners, highlighting that “Past decisions prove this.”

“During this mandate we have reinforced this with our rule of law resolutions and the different reports on the functioning of the institutions,” Engerer said

On Wednesday, Fearne said that he cannot comment on the allegations as he is yet to be notified on his upcoming court appearance.

Meanwhile, other MEPs who are part of the ENVI committee (which approves or disregards commissioner nominees) spoke to Politico and expressed serious doubts over whether Fearne’s nomination can be approved.

Slovenian MEP Irena Joveva stated that people who are facing investigations shouldn’t even be considered for any political position. Similarly, Irish MEP Grace O'Sullivan noted that a nominee facing serious criminal charges is fighting a losing battle.

Another member of the committee, Billy Kelleher, outright stated that he would not approve Fearne’s nomination if he still faced criminal charges.

“I don’t believe the Maltese government should be nominating such a person to a very important role,” he told Politico.

Most significantly, Estonian Health Minister Riina Sikkut, who had backed Fearne’s nomination, told the news portal that the charges cast a shadow over the Deputy Prime Minister.

At the time of writing, Fearne is set to remain Malta’s nominee for European Commissioner despite possible charges against him. This was confirmed through comments from the Robert Abela and Miriam Dalli, who was rumoured to be Fearne’s replacement.