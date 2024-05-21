Marriott International classifies Malta Marriott as resort property

The Marriott Resort & Spa has now been classified as a resort property after a €35 million investment.

During a visit to the hotel, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that seasonal tourism has now become, “a thing of the past,” as he noted how tourism numbers keep increasing even outside of the peak summer months.

Abela said that government will keep aiding the tourism industry as it is a main contributor to the economy, while noting that government’s strategy will aim to see how the sector can “flourish in new realities.”

He further highlighted the importance of the island’s connectivity, as Abela noted that while the vast majority of tourists come from Europe and other surrounding countries, there is an increasing number of tourists which come from different continents.

Abela was joined by tourism minister Clayton Bartolo.