Malta has affirmed its decision to recognise Palestinian State

Malta has affirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine as an independent state when the conditions are good, as the decision will make a positive contribution towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a comment to MaltaToday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised Malta's stance, saying: "In this regard, Malta has recently affirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine, when such recognition can make a positive contribution, and when the circumstances are right."

Malta persists in seeking a two-state solution "that meets the aspirations of the people of Israel and Palestine," a foreign affairs ministry spokesperson added. This vision includes Jerusalem serving as the capital of the two states living in peace and security.

PN MEP candidate Lee Bugeja Bartolo has also called for Malta to join Spain, Norway, and Ireland in recognising the Palestinian State. “The Palestinian nation has had enough and deserves better,” Bugeja Bartolo wrote on social media.

Last March, Malta, along with Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, agreed to take steps towards recognising a Palestinian state, stating that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region. However, Malta has not yet formally recognised a Palestinian state, as it is waiting for the "optimal timeframe" when such recognition can make a positive contribution.

Ireland, Norway, and Spain announced in a press conference held on Wednesday 22nd May that they will formally recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of the month leading Israel to immediately recall its ambassadors in Dublin and Oslo to discuss the issue.

Palestine is already recognised by eight European countries: Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Sweden, and the Greek Cypriot administration.