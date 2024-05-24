Abela assures public his government will keep its promises

Prime Minister Robert Abela has assured the public that his government will keep its promises during a political event on Friday.

In a Q&A session in Rabat, Abela was quizzed on a number of topics as he also fielded questions from some viewers online.

Among them was a viewer who jokingly asked, “Do you only think about the race track before elections?”

Referring to the Ħal Far race track which is an electoral promise dating back to previous legislatures, Abela was concise as he assured the public that despite “complications,” government is moving ahead with the project’s implementation.

Another promise he spoke about was San Ġwann’s massive open space at the centre of the locality, which is one of the projects promised to be undertaken by Project Green. Here too Abela said that the project would not be easy because it is “ambitious,” as he once again assured, “it will be implemented.”

Abela was further asked whether he believes the country needs more control over the amount of foreign workers needed.

The Prime Minister said that one cannot go about the subject with populist views, as he explained that various local sectors require foreign workers. Abela then listed a number of reforms which he described as crucial in mitigating the abuses brought about by the issue.

Abela concluded the event by getting out the vote, saying that one must choose to the PL in order for the country to keep striving.