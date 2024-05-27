menu

KM Malta flights to and from Milan Linate cancelled after airport staff strike

KM Malta Airlines flights to and from Milan Linate on Tuesday 28 May have been cancelled due to a Ground Handling staff strike at the Milanese airport

karl_azzopardi
27 May 2024
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
KM Malta Airlines (File photo)

KM Malta Airlines flights to and from Milan Linate on Tuesday 28 May have been cancelled due to a Ground Handling staff strike at the Milanese airport.

KM Malta Airlines has transferred affected passengers onto the following flights

operating on Wednesday, 29 May: KM624 operating between Malta and Milan Linate, departing at 12:45 local time on Wednesday, 29 May, and KM625 operating from Milan Linate, departing at 15:35 local time on Wednesday, 29 May.

For any queries, passengers can contact the KM Malta Airlines our Customer Service Centre on +356 21356000, Monday to Sunday from 07:00 to 22:00 CET.

“Passengers who have booked their flight directly with KM Malta Airlines and prefer a monetary refund, may contact us through our online form. For bookings through a travel agent, passengers are asked to kindly contact their agent to initiate a refund request on their behalf,” the company said.

