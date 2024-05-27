KM Malta flights to and from Milan Linate cancelled after airport staff strike

KM Malta Airlines flights to and from Milan Linate on Tuesday 28 May have been cancelled due to a Ground Handling staff strike at the Milanese airport.

KM Malta Airlines has transferred affected passengers onto the following flights

operating on Wednesday, 29 May: KM624 operating between Malta and Milan Linate, departing at 12:45 local time on Wednesday, 29 May, and KM625 operating from Milan Linate, departing at 15:35 local time on Wednesday, 29 May.

For any queries, passengers can contact the KM Malta Airlines our Customer Service Centre on +356 21356000, Monday to Sunday from 07:00 to 22:00 CET.

“Passengers who have booked their flight directly with KM Malta Airlines and prefer a monetary refund, may contact us through our online form. For bookings through a travel agent, passengers are asked to kindly contact their agent to initiate a refund request on their behalf,” the company said.