[WATCH] ‘I can not say anything due to court order’ Muscat tells press after marathon sitting

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he would not be giving any comments following a ten hour marathon sitting due to a court order.

“I would have liked to call a press conference following today’s sitting, but due to a court order I cannot answer any of your questions,” Muscat told the press outside court on Monday night.

Muscat was charged with corruption, money laundering, accepting bribes, fraud and making fraudulent gain among other charges in connection to the inquiry into the hospitals concession.

After a quick question by MaltaToday whether he betrayed the trust of those who voted for him, Muscat had nothing to say, but his wife Michelle shouted “I don’t think so”, before she was dragged off by the former PM’s security.

Konrad Mizzi does not apologise, Keith Schembri silent

As he walked out of court, Konrad Mizzi refused to apologise for the fraudulent deal. Mizzi started by stating that court’s gag order prohibits him from speaking about the case.

When pressed on whether he would apologise he simply responded, “Apologise for reducing energy and water prices? Apologise for reducing the out of stock medicines that a PN government left behind?”

Meanwhile, Kieth Schembri was much more tight-lipped, insisting that the court has ordered him not to speak about the case. “It looks like you weren’t in court,” he quipped to one journalist, insisting that he could not respond.