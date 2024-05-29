New 9,000sq.m open space inaugurated in Birgu

A 9,000sq.m garden in Birgu has been regenerated into a recreative space for families to enjoy.

The garden, Ġnien fuq il-Glażiż', which had been abandoned for years, has been renovated to including space for picnics, children's games, and even a dog park.

A new lighting system was also installed using solar energy, and security cameras were installed. The project was carried out by GreenServ.

Inaugurating the project, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the project is another pledge by the Labour government which has been fulfilled.

Also inaugurating the project was Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, who expressed her pleasure at seeing the students of different ages enjoying the open space, “where through their teacher they are continuing in their educational experience away from the traditional classroom environment."