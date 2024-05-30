[WATCH] Robert Abela won't 'silence' Rosianne Cutajar as she campaigns for Labour despite lack of apology

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated that he is not uncomfortable with Rosianne Cutajar back on Labour’s campaign trail.

On Thursday, MaltaToday reported that Cutajar had been invited to speak in a campaign event by Labour’s lead MEP candidate Alex Agius Saliba on Thursday evening in Bormla. She has also endorsed a number of Labour candidates for the upcoming local council elections.

When asked about his stance on Cutajar’s presence despite her not apologising for her sham ITS consultancy, Abela said that his position on the matter had not changed. “I won’t be that someone that silences a person who speaks in favour of this government.”

Last March, Abela had stated that Cutajar must apologise before rejoining the PL parliamentary group, a statement which left the controversial MP fuming.

Cutajar was forced to resign from the parliamentary group in April 2023 in the wake of mounting criticism over the publication of damning WhatsApp exchanges between Cutajar and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech from 2019. In one exchange, Cutajar told Fenech she would seek a consultancy with the Institute for Tourism Studies to emulate everyone else, presumably from the PL, who was acting like a pig at the trough.

The consultancy job was slammed by the National Audit Office. An investigation concluded that the consultancy was “illegitimate” and breached regulations.

On Thursday, Abela concluded by saying that Cutajar’s request to rejoin the parliamentary group was still “pending,” as he noted that the party is mainly focussed on the ongoing electoral campaign.

“I won’t be the one who places a muzzle on someone’s mouth and keep them from expressing their beliefs or aiding a campaign.”