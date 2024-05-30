Medical equipment manufacturer to invest €60 million

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Thursday that Baxter will be investing €60 million and creating 180 new jobs to boost its production capacity by 20%.

During a site visit, Abela highlighted that this expansion, the medical equipment manufacturer’s third in Malta, underscores the country's strong economy. He emphasised that Baxter's continued growth in Malta reflects the robust economic environment the country offers.

Abela pointed to recent data which revealed that Malta's economy grew 12 times more than the European average in the first quarter of this year. He attributed this success to the government's pro-business stance, facilitated by entities like Malta Enterprise and INDIS Malta, which help maintain a competitive and attractive investment landscape.

Abela stressed that private investments, startup ventures, and overall business growth lead to higher incomes and economic expansion. He noted that such investments contribute to a prosperous economy that benefits everyone, reinforcing the nation's economic strength.

Furthermore, Abela highlighted that this investment will create quality career opportunities in Malta, particularly for young people studying at the University of Malta and MCAST.