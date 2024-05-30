OHSA take action at Ta’ Xbiex site after worker seen not using safety equipment

Health and safety officials have temporarily halted construction work at a Ta’ Xbiex site after a worker was spotted working without safety equipment.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority visited a construction site in the locality after the worker was seen working at a height without having the proper equipment on.

“After the investigations carried out by OHS Officers, a number of irregularities were noted, including those related to the danger of falls from height. As a result of this, the OHSA submitted the necessary notifications to regulate any deficiencies before the works can be continued,” the OHSA said.

The Authority reminds the public that the best way to report any form of danger is by contacting it on phone numbers 21247677 or 99496786 (in case of an emergency after working hours) or by sending an email to [email protected]