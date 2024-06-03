GWU signs new collective agreement with PBS workers

The General Workers Union (GWU) has signed a new collective agreement with Public Service Broadcaster (PBS) workers for the years 2024-2028.

Riccarda Darmanin, the Section Secretary of GWU, expressed her gratitude to all parties involved in the negotiations. She highlighted the spirit of goodwill that prevailed throughout the discussions. Special thanks were extended to the workers' representative, Anthony Dimech, whose role in the negotiations was instrumental in reaching the agreement, and to all the members for their support to the GWU.

"This agreement, covering 126 workers over the next five years, includes new pay scales, the introduction of flexible working hours, replacement pay, enhanced opportunities for promotions, and a more equitable disciplinary process," said Darmanin.

The signing ceremony was officiated by GWU's Section Secretary Riccarda Darmanin, workers' representative Anthony Dimech, PBS CEO Mark Sammut, and Chief Operations Officer Charles Dalli.

The GWU also signed a collective agreement with Ecopure Ltd for the years 2024-2028. Kevin Abela, the Secretary of GWU’s Hospitality and Food Section, expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the negotiations.