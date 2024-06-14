Msida flooded by ‘meteotsunami’ on Thursday

Msida’s main square experienced flooding on Thursday after rapid atmospheric pressure changes caused a meteotsunami.

The University of Malta’s Oceanography Malta Research Group detected the event using cutting-edge sea level radars and atmospheric pressure sensors strategically placed along the coast.

“These phenomena are triggered by rapid atmospheric pressure changes, often associated with severe weather,” the research group said on Facebook.

The rise in sea level flooded the areas around Workers’ Memorial monument in Msida, with photos from the page showing cars passing through flooded roads.

Seiche waves, also called atmospheric tsunamis, are caused by fluctuating atmospheric pressure that makes open sea waves rise and fall.

The phenomenon is not new to the Maltese islands; although the waves are similar to tsunami waves, they are much smaller.