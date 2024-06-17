MET Office forecasts heatwave in the coming days

The islands look like they're in for a heatwave at the beginning of the summer, with temperatures rising to 35°C by the end of the week.

The MET Office is forecasting temperatures ranging from 22°C to 35°C between Monday and Sunday, as Friday will feel like 36°C. Tuesday is expected to be the coolest of the coming days, as the temperature will rise to 31°C.

According to the MET Office, a heatwave could take place between 20 June and 22 June.

"A ridge of high pressure will persist over the Maltese Islands in the next few days. This will cause air from the upper atmosphere to warm when descending towards the ground. This hot air will be trapped in the atmosphere and since there will be no cloud cover and wind will be lightish, temperatures will increase," the MET Office explained.

The record for the highest temperature in June stands at 41.5°C which was established back in 2021.

The MET Office issued a yellow weather warning on Monday, as UV index will climb to 9 and even 10.

Mediterranean sees wildfires, flooding

One of Malta's Mediterranean neighbours, Greece has already seen three heat-related tourist deaths in one week, as temperatures rose above 40°C in June.

This prompted Athenian authorities to temporarily close the Acropolis, as many fear a repetition of the extreme heat experienced last year.

In Cyprus, wildfires have started to rage across the Paphos district, while on the other side of the Mediterranean, Spain's Palma Airport had to be closed down due to heavy flooding.

Further east in Saudi Arabia, at lest 14 pilgrims died due to sun stroke, as another 17 people have been reported missing.