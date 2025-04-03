Is it time for Malta to restrict foreign property purchases? Lessons from global policies | James Grech
In recent years, soaring property prices, overdevelopment and mounting concerns over housing affordability have led to increasing debate – should Malta follow the lead of other nations and implement restrictions on foreign property purchases?
Malta's property market has long been a pillar of economic growth, bolstered by local demand and foreign investment, with government schemes such as the Individual Investor Programme (IIP) also supporting the latter.
According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), property prices in Malta have risen consistently over the past decade. While foreign investment has undeniably injected capital into the economy, it has also contributed to speculative buying. In light of this, the question arises – can Malta learn from international examples where foreign property ownership is restricted? With its limited landmass and escalating property prices, Malta must consider whether such measures could be effective here.
Global examples of foreign property restrictions
Several countries have already taken steps to limit foreign investment in real estate to safeguard housing affordability for their citizens. Examining these case studies can offer valuable insights into whether Malta should adopt similar policies.
In 2023, Canada implemented a two-year ban on foreign property purchases to cool its housing market. However, the impact has been limited, with affordability challenges still widespread, particularly in cities like Toronto and Vancouver. The policy was later adjusted to allow some exceptions.
New Zealand in 2018 enacted a law that prevents non-resident foreigners from buying existing homes. Prior to the ban, foreign buyers accounted for 22% of sales in central Auckland. While the law has reduced speculative purchases, affordability remains an issue due to broader supply shortages.
Denmark and Switzerland also have long-standing restrictions on foreign property ownership, which have helped prevent speculative bubbles and ensured greater access to homeownership for locals.
The government of Spain’s Balearic Islands in response to skyrocketing property prices, is moving forward with plans to restrict non-residents from buying property in Mallorca, Ibiza, and Menorca, aiming to combat the rise of “ghost towns” where holiday homes remain empty for most of the year.
Austria on the other hand requires non-EU buyers to obtain special permits, while Croatia imposes a 10-year residency requirement before foreigners can buy agricultural land. These measures have proven effective in curbing speculative purchases.
Which countries have succeeded?
Denmark and Switzerland have demonstrated that foreign property restrictions can help stabilise housing markets, control speculation and keep properties affordable for locals. These countries have ensured that their citizens are the primary beneficiaries of the housing market, helping to avoid a scenario where foreign investors drive up prices beyond the reach of the local population.
Which countries have struggled?
Canada’s foreign buyer ban, despite its strong stance, has not significantly improved housing affordability. Continued domestic speculation, combined with supply constraints, has left the housing crisis largely unresolved. Similarly, New Zealand’s restrictions helped to curb speculative purchases but did not fully address the affordability issue, as factors such as rising construction costs and stagnant wages also play a significant role.
Should Malta follow suit?
Given Malta’s small size, rapid property price increases and growing concerns over housing affordability, restricting foreign property ownership, especially outside of Special Designated Areas could be a viable solution. Without such measures, the risk of overdevelopment, unsustainable speculation and a deepening affordability crisis will only increase.
Possible policy solutions for Malta include: Restricting foreign ownership of residential properties outside designated zones where investment is encouraged; similar to Croatia’s model, require foreigners to meet a minimum residency period before purchasing property; ensure the timely development of properties purchased by foreigners to prevent land from being left idle; and further enhancements in the subsidised mortgage schemes which are already supporting local buyers.
Balancing investment and affordability
Foreign investment has played an important role in Malta’s economic growth, but housing must first and foremost serve the needs of Maltese residents. Restricting foreign ownership does not mean halting investment altogether. It means implementing smart, balanced policies that ensure sustainable development while keeping home ownership within reach for locals.
To navigate this issue effectively, policymakers should initiate national discussions, commission studies on the impact of foreign property ownership and consider tailored restrictions that align with Malta’s unique economic and social landscape. With the right strategy Malta can create a property market that benefits both investors and citizens alike.