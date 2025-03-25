Ilyas Chouaref first Muslim player to fast during Ramadan while playing for Malta national team

Winger Ilyas Chouaref became the first player in Malta national team history to fast during Ramadan.

Chouaref, a recent addition to the national team squad, featured for the second time with the national team against Poland for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. He also featured against Finland on Friday.

Muslim footballers around the world are currently observing Ramadan, balancing their religious commitments with the demands of professional sport. Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, charity, and self-reflection. It is a time of spiritual devotion, discipline, and community for Muslims around the world.

Born in France, Chouaref, 24, qualifies for Maltese citizenship by descent. His ancestors had moved to Morocco, from Nadur, Gozo. He plays for Swiss Super League club Sion, who are currently ninth in the league.

Ilyas Chouaref put in a spirited performance against Poland on Monday, but was sent off in the 90th minute following a second yellow card.

His performances against Finland and Poland have excited supporters, and already he is being regarded as one of the best additions to the Malta national team.

Last month, MFA President Bjorn Vassallo announced Chouaref and James Carragher, son of Liverpool FC legend Jamie Carragher, were granted Maltese citizenship by registration due to their descent.