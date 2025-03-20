My essentials: Wallace Falzon’s cultural picks

About me

I am self-employed in property management and also work in visual arts. As an artist, I work with different mediums, from mixed-media painting to large metal sculptures. I have just about finished my MA in Fine Arts and am always preparing for the next exhibition, which keeps me on the go. I love to upcycle material into art, and through materiality and expression, I can voice my concerns about personal and social issues.

Lectures

I do not read fiction books, but I usually prefer either science or history, primarily if they are related to artists. I cannot remember the last book I read from cover to cover, but I usually read sections that interest me. I prefer academic lectures online, especially TED talks from renowned speakers on topics ranging from spirituality to quantum physics and psychology. I can multitask, so following a lecture on an interesting topic does not distract me from doing other things, whilst reading requires focus solely on the book. Although I still recommend reading to everyone, knowledge nowadays can be acquired from various sources. I like Noam Chomsky's quote: “We shouldn’t be looking for heroes, we should be looking for good ideas.”

Film

I love complicated documentaries, especially after an intense week of work or problems. One of the films I enjoyed was The Darkest Hour (2017), a biographical war drama directed by Joe Wright. It is about Winston Churchill's leadership while coping with his inner turmoil. Churchill had that British dry humour with wit to spare while dealing with possibly bipolar issues during times when everything was under a bracket of darkness. I enjoyed the film as it gave me hope that such leaders would emerge and the world would feel safe again. I recommend quality films that help the viewer reflect and not only alienate.

Internet and TV

I used to follow the internet, but after countless fake news stories, I decided not to follow blogs. Sadly, the internet is misused so much, and now, with AI, one cannot even distinguish a real video clip from a made-up one. However, I follow current affairs and news. To counterbalance all the negativity from the news, I navigate my thought process with expression in art and mindful processing. Unfortunately, news is more about the bad things happening, so the search for positivity is a personal responsibility.

Music

My era of music is the 80s, and the best group for me is U2 with their Joshua Tree album. I am not a keen follower of music as my art is visual arts. I keep a CD on while painting, which helps me focus, usually from the 80s or Rondo Venezianio classics.

Place

I love to travel, but my favourite city is London, which I try to visit yearly. I never get tired of visiting the museums of art there, especially the specialised exhibitions they hold at the National Gallery and the Portrait Gallery. Being familiar with a location is an advantage, as navigating through the city becomes second nature, and each year, I enjoy new areas of discovery. The theatre and Christmas in London are also magical for me, although I make sure that on Christmas Day I will be in Malta with friends and family. When I feel overwhelmed, I also escape to Gozo for a day or two as I think Gozo has a slower pace than Malta and more rural areas to enjoy.