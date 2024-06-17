menu

Government issued 269,563 tax refund cheques in 2024: PQ

karl_azzopardi
17 June 2024, 5:48pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Tax refund and stimulus cheques distributed by government totalled 269,563, information tabled in parliament shows.

The information was tabled in parliament after Nationalist MP Graham Bencini asked Finance Minister Clyde Caruana to provide information on the cheques distributed to Maltese households between 1 May and 6 June of this year.

Caruana said that 185,202 cheques were distributed to Maltese citizens, while 84,361 were distributed to individuals who do not have a Maltese citizenship.

The cheques, ranging from €60 to €140, had been announced in the Budget. They were paid to people who earn less than €60,000.

 

