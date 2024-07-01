Guests evacuated after third-floor fire erupts at Preluna hotel

A fire that erupted on the third floor at the Preluna hotel at around 9:45 am on Monday forced the evacuation of several guests

The police confirmed that a blaze had been reported on the third floor of the hotel with people on the scene saying the blaze had taken place at the back of the hotel, in an area undergoing construction works.

The civil protection department arrived on the scene and there have been no reports of injuries with the fire being contained by the employees of the hotel.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as Tower Road is closed to traffic.

The cause of the fire is still unknown with police still investigating the incident.