Manikata chapel to be surrounded by apartment blocks on both sides

The Manikata chapel which has been dwarfed by an apartment block and was the source of outrage in 2022 will now be surrounded by apartment blocks on both sides.

A planning application shows that the applicant, Alex Tanti, is planning, “internal alterations to existing building, retaining existing facade; and construction of ground floor garage and maisonette, six apartments and two overlying penthouses.”

Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo took to Facebook on Tuesday as he blasted government for failing to learn from the public outrage seen a few years ago. “This church has just been restored and what’s going to happen will be the equivalent of it being brought down.”