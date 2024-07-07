Bernard Grech slams government's reckless squandering of taxpayer funds

PN leader Bernard Grech has blasted government’s reckless expenditure of public funds and abysmal leadership of the country.

During a telephone interview with the PN’s Net TV on Sunday, Grech mentioned the revelation that €6 million in taxpayer funds were used by Steward Healthcare to hire a private intelligence firm to accuse him of accepting a bribe.

Another example of squandering of taxpayer funds mentioned by Grech was a short film featuring film commissioner Johann Grech cost more than €500,000.

The PN leader accused government of gross mismanagement of the country, so that “people who helped Labour in their campaign” can “satisfy their egotrip”, in a reference to the film commissioner. Grech added that government should have fired Johann Grech from his position long ago.

Grech said that if only public funds were used wisely, people wouldn’t be waiting for hours on end so that they can receive treatment in Mater Dei Hospital.

When asked about the environment, Grech stated that the environment could be much more heavily safeguarded if only government had adopted the PN’s proposal to grant individuals the right to take the authorities to court for breaching their fundamental right to live in a clean and healthy environment.

He further blasted government for disregarding the environment completely, noting that since 2013, half of the heftiest administration fines issued the Environment and Resources Authority were issued to government entities.

Grech promised that a government led by the PN would not only use public funds responsibly, but the taxpayers would be given clear explanations on how their taxes are being spent.