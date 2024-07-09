menu

Man dies after car crashes down Aħrax cliffs

Police investigating crash 

Last updated on 9 July 2024, 1:19pm
by Nicole Meilak
A rescue operation is underway after a car crashed down the cliff at l-Aħrax in Mellieħa on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said a report came in at 8am that a car crashed onto the rocks at the bottom of the cliff, with the person involved certified dead. 

Officials from the police and the Civil Protection Department are on site trying to recover the car from the wreckage. A medical team is also on standby.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

