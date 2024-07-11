Independent Nigel Holland elected Floriana mayor

Floriana independent councillor Nigel Holland has been elected mayor, while Nationalist councillor James Aaron Ellul has been appointed deputy mayor.

The PN said in a statement independent and Nationalist councillors of the locality have agreed on a coalition “to ensure the council’s functionality and locality’s welfare.”

The councillors have also agreed to implement the Nationalist Party's electoral programme for the Floriana Local Council while ensuring that all other proposals made during the election campaign are considered.

The council has no clear majority, after both Labour and PN elected two councillors each, with independent councillor Nigel Holland kingmaker in the Floriana council. The PN elected James Aaron Ellul and Justine Palmer, while the PL elected Sandra Sammut Hili and Justine Haber.

Labour had proposed Sandra Sammut Hili as mayor, but both the PN and independent councillors voted against the nomination. The PN didn’t nominate a mayor themselves, taking the stance that the PL, as the party with a relative majority, must reach a compromise itself.

