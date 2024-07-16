Malta extends Libyan coastguard assistance ahead of migration forum

Prime Minister Robert Abela headed to the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday morning, where he will stay overnight for talks Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Talks on the day focused on immigration but also strategic cooperation in renewable energy.

The two leaders signed an extension of an agreement initially signed in May 2020 on immigration that saw the Libyan coast guard prevent the departure and continue voyage of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants across the Mediterranean sea towards Europe.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also expected to attend the Mediterranean Immigration Forum, attended by other African and European countries.

Abela said after the press conference that immigration was “part of a much deeper discussion about important strategic relationships between Europe and countries in North Africa, such as Libya.”

The agreement will include training and assistance in civil protection provided by Maltese authorities to Libyan counterparts.

Widely criticised as an act that breaches the principle of non-refoulement for asylum seekers seeking an exit to a country where to claim international protection, the Maltese prime minister insisted that the Libyan coastguard’s actions had resulted in the rescue of thousands of people, apart from a significant reduction in arrivals of irregular immigrants.

“The issue of immigration is not yet fully addressed, and there is always more that can be done, but today we are here to reaffirm our commitment to work together. We cannot address illegal immigration without the commitment of European countries with transit or origin countries like Libya,” Abela said.

The Maltese delegation includes home affairs minister Byron Camilleri, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, head of secretariat Mark Mallia, and Cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol.

Abela said Malta viewed Libya as a strategic partner with the European Union in the Mediterranean in important areas such as renewable energy.

“Malta emphasised the importance of the Mediterranean region… our country has the credibility to push for a strategic partnership between Europe and North Africa. Our country is also advocating for a European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, as evidenced by the MED9 meeting in Malta, where we stressed that the Mediterranean should be made a centre of clean energy that drives the commitment for a decarbonised Europe and Mediterranean,” Abela said.

The two counterparts on Tuesday also discussed the potential for further growth in commercial relations between the two countries, including an agreement on air connectivity. Malta was the first EU member state to resume flights between Malta and Libya. “Malta can continue to facilitate and serve as a logistics hub between Europe and North Africa,” Abela said, describing the two countries’ ports as “a commercial bridge between the two continents.”