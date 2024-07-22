Over 1,000 objections against Wied Żnuber plans for model airstrip

The Birżebbuġa Local Council and Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa have collected over 1,000 objections against a public consultation exercise by the Planning Authority (PA) which, according to the NGOs, aims to change a portion of land into an area for "low impact sports", facilitating a model airstrip development.

In a statement on Monday, the NGOs asserted that the public consultation will facilitate this through a modification that will create a buffer zone between the industrial zone and the Natura 2000 zone.

The proposed amendments in the public consultation include recategorising part of the industrial zone into conservable land, with the exception that 17,000 sqm will be used for "low impact sports" to build an airport for model airplanes

The NGOs find it unacceptable to modify the Local Plan to accommodate a specific agreement, lacking public consultation, instead of considering the common good, environmental protection, and sound planning.

They said the model airstrip will have a severe impact on the surroundings of Wied Żnuber, one of the few remaining natural sites in Birżebbuġa.

Last Decemeber, ten NGOs had condemned a similar public consultation exercise by the PA which aimed to allegedly serve a secret agreement between three government agencies and the Ħal Far Model Flying Association, signed in February 2022, to establish an airstrip for model airplanes in Wied Żnuber.

The location holds historic remains, including a prehistoric dolmen and a military shelter, along with protected fauna and flora. The area is adjacent to a Natura 2000 site and serves as a buffer zone between the protected site and surrounding factories. Concerns include noise and light pollution, as well as the invasive impact on the valley, cliffs, and sea.

The NGOs urge the public to express disagreement by emailing [email protected] by Wednesday, July 24 or visiting the Birżebbuġa Local Council during office hours.