NGOs condemn 'deceptive public consultation' threatening Wied Żnuber

Ten NGOs have condemned a public consultation exercise by the Planning Authority (PA) which, according to the NGOs, aim to secretly change Ħal Far’s Local Plan.

In a statement on Monday, the NGOs asserted that the public consultation does this “under the guise” of extending ODZ land. The modification allegedly serves the secret agreement between three government agencies and the Ħal Far Model Flying Association, signed in February 2022, to establish an airstrip for model airplanes in Wied Żnuber.

The agreement involved the transfer of public land designated for industrial development to build the model airplane airstrip.

The proposed amendments in the public consultation include considering the allocation of a portion of the site for low-impact sports and providing policy guidelines on the future use and development parameters of the low-impact sports area.

The NGOs urge the public to express disagreement by emailing [email protected] by Thursday, December 21.

READ ALSO: Wied Żnuber model plane airstrip is four times larger than existing site

READ ALSO: Scrap model plane airstrip, residents tell government

The activists argue that the proposed changes to the Local Plan primarily aim to facilitate the development of the model airplane airstrip, a development not currently allowed by the existing plan for the area.

The NGOs find it unacceptable to modify the Local Plan to accommodate a specific agreement, lacking public consultation, instead of considering the common good, environmental protection, and sound planning.

The organizations point out that the provided map in the consultation does not specify which part would become ODZ and which part would be allocated for a vague "low-impact sports" area.

Residents and supporting NGOs emphasize the severe impact of a miniature airstrip on the peace and environment of Wied Żnuber, one of the few remaining natural sites in Birżebbuġa.

The location holds historic remains, including a prehistoric dolmen and a military shelter, along with protected fauna and flora. The area is adjacent to a Natura 2000 site and serves as a buffer zone between the protected site and surrounding factories. Concerns include noise and light pollution, as well as the invasive impact on the valley, cliffs, and sea.

The NGOs reiterate the Prime Minister's pre-election promise that the entire Wied Żnuber valley area should be designated as ODZ to safeguard the natural environment and quality of life for Birżebbuġa residents and visitors.

The statement was signed by Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa, Għaqda Residenti Żurrieq, Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust - FEE Malta, Ramblers’ Association Malta, and Għawdix.