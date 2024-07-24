Health warning on frozen cooked clams due to Salmonella contamination

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against a frozen cooked clams’ product labelled Vongole Cotte e Sgusciate which must not be consumed due to contamination with Salmonella Ohio

The product warning concerns the product Vongole Cotte e Sgusciate and affects lots 4088 with best before dates at 06/2025

Salmonella covers a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

Contamination can occur in various food products, including dairy products, deli meats, and soft cheeses, and can pose a significant health risk.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]