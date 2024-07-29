Sixth turtle nesting site spotted at Ir-Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo

The loggerhead turtle was spotted coming ashore yesterday at around 8pm. ERA officers arrived at the site, and with Nature Trust Malta (NTM), began to seal off the area to safeguard the nest. This measure aims to protect the vulnerable eggs from potential disturbances. An Emergency Conservation Order will also be issued to reinforce these protections.

“If a turtle is spotted during a nesting attempt, no interactions with the turtle are to be made,” said ERA in a press release. Additionally, excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings.

The loggerhead turtle, il-fekruna l-komuni in Maltese, is an endangered species and protected under local and international laws. It is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that lives in tropical to warm temperate climates.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles or their eggs, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is a criminal offence, punishable by fines from €500 to €2,400 for every egg destroyed or displaced from the wild. The area where the eggs have been laid is also a protected area and a Natura 2000 site.

ERA encouraged the public to act responsibly in the surrounding area as excessive noise, foot traffic and light close to the nesting area could pose a threat to the turtle eggs and any hatchlings. Any observations of turtle activity should be reported to ERA on 2292 3500 or through its customer care system, or directly to Nature Trust Malta on 9999 9505.

Anyone interested in helping Nature Trust Malta monitor nesting sites during the nesting period and helping with other related tasks are being asked to email [email protected] for more information.

