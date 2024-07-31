Repubblika blasts Robert Abela for giving in to Edward Scicluna

NGO Repubblika has called out Prime Minister Robert Abela from going back on his word when he had promised to take action with regards to Edward Scicluna.

On Tuesday, Robert Abela and his cabinet failed to axe the Central Bank Governor from his role, leading to a “mutual agreement” where Scicluna suspended himself. He will keep his salary being indicted in relation to the fraudulent Vitals concession.

“This episode shows that not only are the untouchables immune even when they’re caught stealing, but they’re rewarded when accused of stealing,” Repubblika said, noting that Scicluna now doesn’t even have to work to keep his very substantial salary.

The NGO stated that contrary to Abela’s promise, Scicluna put himself on long leave, where he will receive a salary that’s seven times the average salary in Malta until his term ends.

Repubblika described this as “disgusting and condemnable,” adding that it’s an act of stealing public funds, which is ironically the same charge that Scicluna is being accused of.

“Edward Scicluna has no respect towards the Maltese public. And Robert Abela does not have the will, nor the capability to protect us from this blatant theft.”

Repubblika also dismissed Abela’s excuses when he spoke of the “particular regulatory framework” under which the Central Bank operates.

“No law removes the accountability towards the public. If Robert Abela thinks he doesn’t have the authority to axe Scicluna, he should take responsibility for the fact that he appointed him to the role,” the NGO said, noting Abela knew that Scicluna was being investigated at the time.

Repubblika concluded by calling on Abela to assume responsibility for the mess he created and the subsequent squandering of public funds.