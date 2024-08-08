Labour resignations continue: Randolph De Battista steps down as CEO

Randolph De Battista will be stepping down as CEO of the Labour Party after serving in the role for five years.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, De Battista said the he informed the prime minister and party leader Robert Abela of his intention to “step aside” as CEO, but will help ensure a smooth transition in the process.

“These were five years during which my work as CEO involved ensuring prudent management of the Party's finances and properties,” De Battista said. “During these five years, we took important and unprecedented decisions regarding the Party's financial sustainability. Long-term decisions guided by prudence, leaving a legacy that can be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Two months ago, when speculation was brewing around a possible resignation from his end, De Battista had hinted that he intended to remain in the position after a disappointing MEP election result.

This was after Labour’s deputy leader Daniel Micallef announced his own resignation, leaving a vacancy that will be filled in September when the party convenes for its annual general conference.

Former party secretary-general Jason Micallef initially threw his name in the hat for the deputy leadership, but he eventually withdrew his nomination after meeting with the Robert Abela and MEP Alex Agius Saliba. The latter could very well be the party’s next deputy leader.

After Micallef withdrew his nomination, the Labour Party issued a statement saying that he has been appointed ‘special delegate’ to oversee the implementation of its electoral manifesto.

There have been other significant resignations within the Labour Party and the Office of the Prime Minister. Aleander Balzan, who served as an advisor to Abela, stepped down last week, while the party's head of communications Ronald Vassallo tendered his resignation too, although he will remain in the role until the September conference.