[WATCH] Labour delegates cautious when asked about change in statute

Labour delegates were careful in voicing their opinion on whether they agreed with a change in statute on Friday.

MaltaToday asked Labour delegates whether they felt amending the party statute was a good idea at such a delicate time for the party.

Most delegates said they felt such views should be voiced internally, with many saying they would follow the party decision after it’s taken.

Others said that a political party should continue renewing itself, and as long as those changes are inclusionary, and not exclusionary, “change is good”.

Questioned on whether having someone juggle between parliament duties and party affairs was the right move, most said that as long as it was the right person for the job, the move can work.

Others did not give comments to the media.