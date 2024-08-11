First batch of turtles hatch at Golden Bay

32 turtle hatchlings emerged from one of the two nests at Golden Bay early on Sunday morning.

“Signs had started throughout the week with the whole process taking up to seven days,” the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta said a Facebook post.

A total of 32 hatchlings made their way to the sea over a period of 2.5 hours. The nest will continue to be monitored over the next days & nights.

This nest was first laid on Saturday, 15 June, with the hatching happening in the early hours of Day 57.

The Wildlife Rescue Team said the nest will continue to be monitored over the next days and nights.

The MRU thanked the team and their volunteers for having guarded the nests through the day and night since they were first discovered.

This year a total of eight nesting sites were recorded in Malta.